Preserving Donbas, retaliatory strikes on Russia, and EU membership in 10 years: what sentiments dominate Ukraine now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

A poll has shown that Ukrainians largely reject exchanging Donbas for guarantees, do not expect a quick end to the war, are ready to hold on for as long as it takes, support strikes on Russian territory, and at the same time maintain faith in Ukraine's EU membership.

Preserving Donbas, retaliatory strikes on Russia, and EU membership in 10 years: what sentiments dominate Ukraine now

The majority of Ukrainians are not ready to agree to a scenario in which the entire Donbas comes under Russia's control in exchange for security guarantees. This is stated in a study by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), reports UNN.

52% of respondents categorically reject such a proposal, while another 40% say they would be willing to accept it. Compared to mid-January, sociologists have not recorded significant changes in sentiment.

At the same time, expectations of a quick end to the war remain restrained. Only 20% of respondents believe that hostilities could cease in the coming weeks or at least in the first half of 2026.

The vast majority of respondents declare their readiness to endure the war for as long as it takes. This was the answer of 65% of the survey participants. For comparison, in December 2025, this figure was 62%, and the same was recorded in September 2025.

Separately, in the study, sociologists asked about the perception of attacks on energy infrastructure. 88% of respondents are convinced that by attacking energy facilities, Russia seeks to leave Ukrainians without light and heat and force them to surrender. This indicates that people perceive energy terror not as a "side effect" of the war, but as a deliberate strategy of pressure on civilians.

The survey also records a high level of support for strikes on Russian territory as a response. 90% of respondents believe that Ukraine should carry out such strikes. At the same time, 80% of them support an approach that involves not only hitting military infrastructure, but also "other objects."

Despite fatigue and the absence of expectations of a "quick resolution," a significant part of society maintains a long-term optimistic outlook. 66% of respondents said they expect that in 10 years Ukraine will be a successful EU member state. In December 2025, 64% of respondents held this opinion.

Overall, the results demonstrate several trends simultaneously: unwillingness to exchange territory for guarantees, readiness for long-term resistance, a harsh perception of energy attacks as a tool of coercion, and a demand for more active retaliatory actions.

Additionally

The survey was conducted by KIIS sociologists from January 23-29, 2026, using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. Thus, 1003 Ukrainians were interviewed.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is facing a "narrowing window" to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine due to Russia's rising budget deficit. Moscow sees little chance of a breakthrough in peace talks.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

