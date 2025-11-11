Power supply restored at Diakivtsi checkpoint on the border with Romania - SBGS

Electricity supply has been restored at the international automobile checkpoint "Diakivtsi" on the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

Electricity supply at the "Diakivtsi" checkpoint has been restored - the message says.

Context

On Tuesday, November 11, due to massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, there was no industrial electricity supply at the international automobile checkpoint "Diakivtsi" on the border with Romania. Vehicle and pedestrian processing in both directions was not carried out.

Recall

On the night of November 11, Romania activated air defense systems due to a Russian attack on southern Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the neighboring country reported the fall and debris of a drone.