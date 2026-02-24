$43.300.02
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 8536 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 8570 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 10251 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 11081 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 19653 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 38611 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30243 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 29836 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23462 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Power outages in four regions due to enemy attacks, emergency blackouts in some areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Due to enemy attacks, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity. Emergency power outages have been applied in some regions.

Power outages in four regions due to enemy attacks, emergency blackouts in some areas

Some residents in four regions remained without electricity in the morning due to enemy attacks, with emergency blackouts in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Where the security situation allows, as indicated, specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the damage. Work continues non-stop to restore power as quickly as possible and return equipment to operation, the ministry noted.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Today, hourly blackouts are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Ukrenergo noted that electricity consumption shows an upward trend and there is still a need for economical energy consumption - if possible, postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to nighttime after 11:00 PM.

Partners to provide Ukraine with over 600 million euros for energy - Shmyhal

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
