Power outages in four regions due to enemy attacks, emergency blackouts in some areas

Some residents in four regions remained without electricity in the morning due to enemy attacks, with emergency blackouts in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Where the security situation allows, as indicated, specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the damage. Work continues non-stop to restore power as quickly as possible and return equipment to operation, the ministry noted.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Today, hourly blackouts are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Ukrenergo noted that electricity consumption shows an upward trend and there is still a need for economical energy consumption - if possible, postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to nighttime after 11:00 PM.

