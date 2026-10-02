Power outage schedules are not currently planned; the situation may change — the Ministry of Energy

Power outage schedules are not currently planned in Ukraine, but the situation may change. As a result of enemy attacks, including attacks on energy infrastructure, there are new power outages in six regions. The Ministry of Energy reported this on October 2, UNN writes.

Where there is no electricity amid Russian attacks

As a result of hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without electricity - the Ministry of Energy reported.

Where the security situation permits, crews are already working to restore power. Energy workers are doing everything possible to return electricity to Ukrainians’ homes as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock, the ministry noted.

Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT

Will there be schedules?

The use of restrictions is not currently expected. At the same time, due to the enemy’s continuous attacks, the situation in the power system may change in some regions - they emphasized

Ukrainians were urged today, where possible, to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. Today, October 2, as of 09:30, it was 3.9% higher than at the same time the previous day – Thursday. Yesterday, October 1, the daily peak in consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 3.2% higher than the previous day’s peak – Wednesday, September 30. The reason for the changes is the absence of forced consumption restrictions, which were imposed in some regions after the massive missile-and-drone attack on Wednesday.

Russia has carried out the most massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector since winter — Koretskyi