Ponomarenko will not help the Ukrainian national team in the Nations League matches — it has become known who will replace the player

Artem Dovbyk. Photo: UAF

FC Dynamo Kyiv forward Matvii Ponomarenko left the Ukraine national team camp ahead of the Nations League matches against Northern Ireland and Georgia. Head coach Andrea Maldèra called up Artem Dovbyk from Bologna. This was reported by the UAF, as cited by UNN.

There has been a change in the Ukraine national team squad. Due to an injury sustained in the Shakhtar–Dynamo match, Dynamo Kyiv forward Matvii Ponomarenko left the team camp. Head coach Andrea Maldèra called up Artem Dovbyk (Bologna, Italy) for the matches against Northern Ireland and Georgia - the statement said.

Update

In the style of GTA VI, the UAF announced a list of 25 players for the upcoming two Nations League matches against Georgia and Northern Ireland.

However, on November 5, it became known that winger Oleksandr Zubkov of Greek club AEK, due to an injury, would not be able to help the Ukraine national team in its Nations League matches against Georgia and Northern Ireland.

Zubkov will not help Ukraine in the Nations League matches – who will replace the player

Today, November 9, the Ukraine national team held an open training session at Avanhard Stadium in Uzhhorod. This session was the first part of preparations for the November matches against Northern Ireland and Georgia.

Fans had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the team's training process under the guidance of Andrea Maldèra, and after the session the players stayed with the fans for a long time: they talked with them, took photographs, and gave them commemorative souvenirs.

"Ahead of important matches, such support is especially important for the team. A full home stadium gives the players energy and once again reminds them who the national team takes to the field for. The Ukrainian Association of Football thanks everyone who came to Avanhard to support the team," the UAF said.

We remind you

Donetsk's Shakhtar and Kyiv's Dynamo failed to determine a winner in their Ukrainian Premier League matchday 12 fixture. The game ended 0:0.

In the match against Shakhtar, Ponomarenko played on the field for 71 minutes, after which he was replaced by Pierre Mungenge.