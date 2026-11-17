The British magazine The Economist has presented its annual The World Ahead 2027 forecast, identifying ten key trends that could affect the future of the world. According to the publication, 2027 could be a period of major political conflicts, economic instability, intensifying geopolitical confrontation, and new climate records. At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence, medicine, and space technology will open up new opportunities. The Economist reports this, as cited by UNN.

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Analysts forecast growing international instability, new challenges for global financial markets, rising tensions around Taiwan, and possible political upheaval in the European Union. At the same time, the world will face the consequences of the war with Iran, fertilizer shortages, threats to food security, and increasingly visible effects of climate change.

Tom Standage, the editor of the special issue, believes that the coming year will mark the beginning of a new political phase, as the international community increasingly prepares for the end of Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump will become more unpredictable, and the world will prepare for a new America

One of the forecast's main themes was the future of American politics.

After the midterm elections in November 2026, the Democrats gained control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress. This will significantly limit the Donald Trump administration's ability to pursue legislative initiatives without the support of its political opponents. However, The Economist's journalists suggest that the president will not accept a passive role during the final years of his time in office. On the contrary, his actions could become even more aggressive and less predictable. Possible scenarios include an increase in the number of executive orders, legal conflicts, large-scale political initiatives, and even new military adventures.

The post-Trump era is beginning. But one should not expect the president to go quietly - Tom Standage noted.

Against this backdrop, the struggle in the United States for the right to succeed Trump in the 2028 presidential election will intensify.

For Washington's international partners, the main question will be what U.S. foreign policy will look like after the current administration ends and to what extent the United States will remain a reliable ally.

China and Taiwan: 2027 could be a turning point

Analysts paid particular attention to the situation surrounding Taiwan. According to available assessments, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has tasked the People's Liberation Army of China with being ready for a potential military operation to seize the island by 2027.

One factor that could influence Beijing's decision is the experience of modern wars, above all Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The fighting has demonstrated that advanced technologies, unmanned systems, and asymmetric defense methods allow a smaller state to effectively resist a far more powerful adversary. This is changing traditional notions of military superiority and forcing China to assess possible losses, economic consequences, and the risks of a protracted conflict. Therefore, 2027 could become an important test for security in the Asia-Pacific region, although a direct military confrontation remains only one of the possible scenarios.

Artificial intelligence: a technological breakthrough could turn into a financial crisis

The Economist also identifies the situation surrounding the rapid development of artificial intelligence as another serious threat.

Technology companies continue to invest enormous sums in computing capacity, data centers, and the development of new AI models. But an increasing share of these investments is being financed through debt obligations and complex financial mechanisms whose transparency raises questions.

Analysts warn that further growth in debt burdens could increase the risk of a sharp decline in the value of technology companies and trigger upheaval in financial markets.

In addition to economic risks, the development of AI will increase cybersecurity threats and create new challenges for political systems. However, concerns about the mass disappearance of jobs and the negative environmental impact of artificial intelligence may be exaggerated.

Debt crisis: wealthy countries are increasingly living beyond their means

The Economist experts also forecast growing pressure on global debt markets.

Many developed countries have been spending more than they receive in budget revenues for a prolonged period, covering deficits through new borrowing. Meanwhile, rising yields on government bonds are making debt servicing even more expensive. Under such conditions, governments may face the need to cut public spending, raise taxes, or secure new loans on less favorable terms.

France's financial situation is a particular cause for concern. However, the problem is not limited to one country. Analysts warn that the accumulation of debt imbalances cannot continue indefinitely. At some point, this could trigger serious upheaval in international financial markets.

Europe on the brink of a political earthquake: elections in France could change the EU

The Economist has focused on France's presidential election, scheduled for spring 2027.

One of the publication's most consequential scenarios is the possible victory of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. In the analysts' view, such an outcome could significantly alter the balance of political forces in the European Union.

Above all, the traditional Franco-German partnership, which has remained one of the EU's main mechanisms for making strategic decisions for decades, could be at risk. In addition, a potential change in Paris's political course could heighten investors' concerns about the state of French public finances. As a result, political instability in one of the European Union's largest economies could spread to other member states.

The consequences of the war with Iran will threaten energy and food security

The consequences of the war with Iran will remain a separate challenge in 2027. According to The Economist, the conflict has already affected the regional balance of power, international relations, and confidence in U.S. foreign policy. Next year, its consequences may be felt far beyond the Middle East.

In particular, experts expect changes in global energy flows and further risks to fertilizer supplies. A shortage of fertilizers could negatively affect agricultural production and food availability, primarily in countries most dependent on imports. Uncertainty over future security agreements in the Middle East will be an additional factor of instability.

2027 could be the hottest year on record

Climate change remains among the most serious global risks. The publication suggests that 2027 could set a new temperature record, in particular because of the possible development of an exceptionally powerful El Niño phenomenon.

The world may face new waves of extreme heat, large-scale wildfires, and prolonged droughts. Such natural phenomena threaten agricultural production, water resources, energy infrastructure, and public health.

New medicines, combating aging, and more accessible space

Despite its largely alarming forecasts, The Economist identified several positive trends as well.

One of them will be the continued development of weight-loss drugs. Their growing use is already affecting both medicine in particular and consumer behavior in general. People who lose weight are increasing their spending on clothing, cosmetics, sports services, and other goods. But the potential effects of these drugs related to healthy aging are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to more actively explore ways to extend healthy lifespans.

Another area of technological progress will be the space industry. Experts predict that SpaceX's reusable Starship rocket will begin conducting regular satellite launches, helping to reduce the cost of access to orbit. The launch of the first private space station is also expected, along with further development of the concept of placing data centers in space.

The final trend for the coming year on The Economist's list was the reimagining of Hollywood. Major film studios will continue rebooting well-known franchises, including Star Wars, but will be forced to compete with independent creators and new formats for entertainment content.

The world is entering a period of heightened uncertainty

Overall, The World Ahead 2027 forecast demonstrates that next year could become one of the most challenging periods for international politics and the global economy. Among the main risks, journalists cite instability in U.S. politics, a possible escalation over Taiwan, the debt problems of developed countries, the consequences of the conflict in the Middle East, and climate shocks. At the same time, technological development, medical innovations, and the gradual reduction in the cost of space launches will create new economic opportunities.

Let us remind you

Earlier, The Economist predicted that Ukraine would win the economic war against Russia.