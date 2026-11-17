At present, specialists are inspecting the structures of the Northern and Southern bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv, which were hit by ballistic missiles on November 17, to determine the extent of the damage and the possible timeline for restoring traffic. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the mayor, specialists are currently conducting a technical inspection of both bridges. A decision on restoring automobile traffic will be made after the relevant assessments are received.

Specialists are inspecting the Northern and Southern bridges. They are determining the extent of the damage to the structures. Once the specialists’ assessments are available, we will understand when we will be able to reopen these bridges to traffic - Klitschko said.

He also showed what the Northern Bridge currently looks like, recording a short video with it in the background. The footage shows that the bridge deck has been damaged. Workers have placed traffic-restriction and warning structures on it.

Ukraine’s Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, Mykola Kalashnyk, has already responded to the situation with the bridges in the capital.

He noted that, within the scope of its authority, the ministry is providing Kyiv’s authorities with professional and organizational support to restore transport links as quickly as possible.

Experts from the National Infrastructure Development Institute are already inspecting the damaged structures. Once the inspection results are available, we will jointly prepare with the city services a clear work plan and answers for Kyiv residents about when and under what conditions traffic can be safely restored - Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

The head of the ministry also clarified that, so Kyiv residents can get from one bank of the Dnipro to the other, the city is organizing additional public transport routes. Meanwhile, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has already increased the number of suburban electric train services.

What happened to the bridges in Kyiv

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, traffic on the Northern and Southern bridges has been temporarily blocked in both directions. Due to the restrictions, routes of a number of buses and trolleybuses in the capital have been changed. In particular, some public transport has been diverted via the Podilskyi and Darnytskyi bridges.

In addition, the ground infrastructure of the Kyiv Metro was damaged as a result of the Russian attack. On the Green Line, trains are operating only along the underground section from Syrets station to Vydubychi station. Service between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations has been temporarily suspended.

The exact extent of the damage to the bridge structures and the timeframe for restoring full transport links are not yet known.

Update

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 17, damage was also recorded in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts. Fires broke out, including on the premises of warehouse facilities. Some parts of the capital experienced disruptions to water and heat supplies. According to preliminary data from the Kyiv City Military Administration, a 34-year-old man was injured in the shelling and hospitalized.

Recall

The Northern and Southern bridges have already sustained damage as a result of previous Russian attacks. In particular, after the strike on November 7, traffic on the Northern Bridge was restricted and partially restored the following day after a technical inspection.