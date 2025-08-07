Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma

The criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, have been closed due to the absence of elements of a crime in his actions. This was reported to UNN in response to a request by the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

"On July 22, 2025, senior investigator of the investigation department of Pechersk police department Ivanov V. I. closed criminal proceedings No. 62023100110000229 on the basis of paragraph 2 of part one of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine (absence of elements of a criminal offense in the act – ed.)", the police reported.

Law enforcement officers also noted that no one was notified of suspicion in this case. They refused to provide more details to journalists.

At the same time, it became known from the editorial office's own sources that before closing the criminal proceedings, the investigator interrogated Oleksandr Zyma. We assume that the chief lawyer of the NBU was interrogated as a witness, and this was obviously done so that his testimony could not be used as evidence in the future. After all, if a person is interrogated as a witness, and then it is decided to serve them with a suspicion, then previous testimony is not evidence in the case.

Immediately after Zyma's communication with the investigator, the criminal proceedings were closed.

Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, who was recognized as a victim in the case, told UNN that she plans to appeal the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings.

It should be noted that the criminal case against the chief lawyer of the NBU was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation at the end of 2023 due to alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. Zyma, who is also the head of the administrative board of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, interfered in court proceedings by sending a letter on behalf of the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund. In the letter, he "recommended" withdrawing lawsuits filed against the National Bank. It should be noted that the chief lawyer of the regulator asked to withdraw the lawsuits of Concord Bank, filed even before the start of its liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to appeal fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund followed this recommendation, which, according to the bank's co-owner Olena Sosedka, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pechersk police department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized the co-founders of "Concord" Olena and Yulia Sosedka as victims. According to lawyers, the investigation thus confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage to the bank's shareholders.

In response to a request from UNN, the police reported that during the investigation they planned to interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank, after which they would consider the possibility of applying to the court for his suspension from office.

Experts interviewed by UNN pointed to signs of artificial delay in the investigation of this case.

The Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv was also dissatisfied with the pace of the investigation. "The procedural prosecutor sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the agency told UNN in response to a request.

In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv also, by two rulings, obliged investigators to intensify the investigation of the aforementioned criminal proceedings.

However, all these attempts to urge investigators to actively investigate the criminal proceedings against the chief lawyer of the National Bank did not lead to a successful result. The case was simply closed due to the absence of elements of a crime, despite the confirmed fact of obstruction of the constitutional rights of Concord's shareholders. The lawyer of the National Bank, who was supposed to prove the legality of the regulator's decisions in court, actually used his official duties and obviously forced the Fund to withdraw lawsuits against the NBU. What is this, if not an element of a crime?

Perhaps it is not for nothing that they say that Themis is blind, it is obvious that in this situation this was successfully used.