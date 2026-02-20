Poland continues to fund Starlink operations in Ukraine - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Poland will continue to finance the operation of Starlink terminals in Ukraine, which play a key role in maintaining communication during the full-scale war. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasized that thanks to Starlink, hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure facilities, and frontline regions have uninterrupted internet, especially during large-scale power outages.

Since the full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with over 29,000 Starlink terminals and continues to financially support their operation.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasized that this assistance is an important contribution to the state's digital resilience and thanked the Polish government for its support and partnership.

Recall

Russians are sending soldiers to install Wi-Fi bridges at various heights after Starlink is disconnected. These soldiers become ideal targets for Ukrainian FPV pilots.