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Planes carrying evacuees from Oleshky have arrived in Belarus - Arahamiia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Four planes carrying residents of Oleshky landed in Gomel. In a few hours, the evacuees, together with the Ukrainian delegation, will arrive in Ukraine.

Planes carrying evacuees from Oleshky have arrived in Belarus - Arahamiia

All four aircraft carrying residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine arrived at Gomel Airport in Belarus, and within a few hours, those evacuated from Oleshky, together with the Ukrainian delegation, will be on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, on social media on October 31, reports UNN.    

The fourth and final aircraft landed in Gomel (Belarus). Within just a few hours, all Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky, together with the Ukrainian delegation, will be on the territory of Ukraine

- Arakhamia wrote.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the beginning of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. On the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, noted one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

On October 30, the Ukrainian delegation safely reached Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. That same day, the Ukrainian delegation, together with the evacuated residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky, departed for Anapa, from where they would fly by aircraft to Belarus and then travel home by bus.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.    

Julia Shramko

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