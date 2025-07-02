$41.780.14
Pentagon suspends supply of some air defense missiles and precision weapons to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103 views

The U.S. has suspended sending some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about depleting its own stockpiles. The decision was made by Elbridge Colby, head of the Pentagon's policy department, after reviewing the Pentagon's ammunition reserves.

The Pentagon has halted the shipment of some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns that US weapons stockpiles have become too depleted. The decision was made at the beginning of June, but it only now took effect. This is reported by the publication Politico, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to sources, the decision was made by the head of the Pentagon's political administration, Elbridge Colby. This happened after an audit of the Pentagon's ammunition stockpiles was conducted.

In particular, it led to concerns that the total number of artillery shells, anti-aircraft missiles, and precision munitions was decreasing.

Sources said that the initial decision to suspend some of the aid promised under the Biden administration was made in early June.

However, the decision is only taking effect now. At the same time, Ukraine is repelling some of the most powerful Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian targets in Kyiv and other cities.

According to Politico, the Pentagon and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Recall

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Pit Hedgeset stated that funding for military assistance to Ukraine will be reduced in the future defense budget.

The Telegraph reported on June 16 that the administration of President Donald Trump is changing its approach to the war in Ukraine, and now Washington is effectively ceasing direct military aid to Kyiv.

Trump on allocating money for Ukraine's defense: we'll see how it goes25.06.25, 17:03 • 3921 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

