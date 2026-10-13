The partners did not warn Ukraine about the launch of ballistic missiles at Kyiv on Monday — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that partners did not warn Ukraine about the launch of ballistic missiles at Kyiv on Monday, October 12. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"From the evening until now, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with more than a hundred different means of attack: jet-powered drones, loitering munitions, and ballistic missiles. A significant portion of these attack weapons was shot down. But, unfortunately, not all of them. In Kharkiv, an ordinary residential building was destroyed, and the rescue operation lasted practically the entire night — people were being searched for under the rubble. Four people were killed in this strike on the building in Kharkiv. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones. A total of 41 people were wounded in just one evening and only in Kharkiv," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that there had also been a rather treacherous ballistic strike on Kyiv — five missiles that hit civilian infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, there was no warning from our partners regarding this strike. Intelligence data about the launch of Russian ballistic missiles helps save people's lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. This is precisely what helps prevent killings when there is a warning about ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that Ukraine had not carried out strikes against Russian oil refining facilities or the energy sector in general for two days from the moment the US president announced a ceasefire in the energy sector, but Russia did not heed Trump.

"During this time, the Russians attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure and sent absolutely clear signals that they were not going to refrain from strikes against Ukraine. Over these two days, 19 regions of our country came under attack. Our position remains unchanged: Ukraine is ready for reciprocal de-escalatory steps, and effective pressure on Russia is needed for de-escalation to take place. Wars end when the aggressor feels that it has no ability to prolong the war. The world's pressure on Russia contributes precisely to this — bringing peace closer. But direct or indirect support for Russia, delaying assistance to Ukraine, and complicating the protection of lives from ballistic missiles are things that will definitely not contribute to peace. Everyone needs peace. A strong America, a strong Europe, and strong partners are needed," the President concluded.

We remind you

On the evening of October 12, several explosions were heard in Kyiv, but the air-raid alert sounded only after the attack. At 22:09, the Air Force reported a "high-speed target heading toward Kyiv".

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, questioned the assumption that the strike on Kyiv, which took place without an "air raid alert" being announced, occurred because the United States had allegedly stopped transmitting intelligence to Ukraine.