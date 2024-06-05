Parliamentary elections in India: Prime Minister Modi announced victory

On Tuesday evening, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his victory in the national elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

"Today is a glorious day... The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to form a government for the third time, and we are grateful to the people," Modi said.

Modi is going to form a government with the help of his NDA allies – for the third consecutive term. This makes him one of the most successful politicians in India since independence.

However, Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win the 272 seats needed to win an absolute majority in parliament, which was a stunning defeat, and now the formation of a government depends on coalition partners.

Modi's NDA alliance won 292 seats, of which only his BJP won 240.

As CNN notes, This is a personal blow for Modi, who triumphantly promised to get a super majority of 400 seats in this year's elections

India's opposition, which many analysts mostly wrote off during polls, presented the result as a rejection of Modi's schismatic style.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the National Congress of India, said the results of the early elections showed that "the country has unanimously and clearly stated that it does not want Modi and his party to run the country.

