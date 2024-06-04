Prime Minister Modi's party is in the lead in the Indian elections

The Hindu Nationalist Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the parliamentary elections in India by a small margin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

In the Indian general election, after counting half of the ballots, according to data released by the election commission on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is leading with 39.3%.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners have at least 281 seats in parliament - more than the 272 seats needed for a majority, but the expected victory is unlikely to be achieved. – observers of the election results in India write.

Electronic counting of votes began on Tuesday at 8 a.m. local time in the polling centers of each state, the results are expected in the coming hours. India uses electronic machines to quickly count ballots.

As previous general elections have shown, the main trends usually become clear by the middle of the day, and the losers admit defeat, although full and final results can only be obtained late in the evening.

