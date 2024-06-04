Prime Minister Modi's party is in the lead in the Indian elections

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15014 views

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 89369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141891 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146821 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241535 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172372 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164006 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220741 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45910 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64858 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108059 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36188 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68486 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220741 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207192 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233193 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220263 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15014 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17655 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24009 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108059 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111912 views
Prime Minister Modi's party is in the lead in the Indian elections

Prime Minister Modi's party is in the lead in the Indian elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21697 views

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (DP) and its coalition partners are in the lead, winning at least 281 seats in Indian parliamentary elections after half of the ballots were counted.

The Hindu Nationalist Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the parliamentary elections in India by a small margin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

In the Indian general election, after counting half of the ballots, according to data released by the election commission on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is leading with 39.3%.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners have at least 281 seats in parliament - more than the 272 seats needed for a majority, but the expected victory is unlikely to be achieved. – observers of the election results in India write.

A woman has registered as a candidate for the Iranian presidential election02.06.2024, 02:25 • 84709 views

Help

Electronic counting of votes began on Tuesday at 8 a.m. local time in the polling centers of each state, the results are expected in the coming hours. India uses electronic machines to quickly count ballots.

As previous general elections have shown, the main trends usually become clear by the middle of the day, and the losers admit defeat, although full and final results can only be obtained late in the evening.

Extreme heat wave in India: more than 10 people die when temperatures reach 50C31.05.2024, 18:30 • 24901 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
indiaIndia
narendra-modiNarendra Modi
polandPoland

