A woman has registered as a candidate for the Iranian presidential election

Former Iranian MP Zohre Elahiyan has become the first woman to register as a candidate for the early presidential election scheduled after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash, Mehr news agency reported .

Details

The sun of hope will rise over Islamic Iran. I will submit the documents to the election headquarters as a representative of the women's community of my native country Elahian wrote in X.

At the end of 3 days, 17 people submitted documents for participation in the presidential race. Among them are former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, former Central Bank Governor Abd-ol Nasser Hemati, ex-commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general Wahid Hagganian, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and representative of Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the High Council.

Six current members of the Iranian parliament also expressed a desire to run.

Registration of applicants began on May 30 and will last until June 3. Starting from June 4, candidates will be considered for a week by the constitutional guard Council regarding the qualification of a candidate for the post of President of the country. The final list will be released on June 11. On May 31, Mohsen Eslami, a representative of the Islamic Republic's election headquarters, said that three women were denied registration because they "did not meet the conditions.

context

Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed on May 19. On the morning of May 20, burnt debris was found near the Iranian village of Tawil, 30 km from the border with Azerbaijan. With the president on board the helicopter was a delegation of officials, in particular foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahyan.

Iran starts registering candidates for early presidential elections