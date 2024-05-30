Iran starts registering candidates for early presidential elections

On Thursday, May 30, registration of candidates for early presidential elections began in Iran in connection with the death of the current leader of the country, Ibrahim Raisi. This was stated by Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Wahide , writes Reuters, reports UNN.

After a five-day registration period, the board of Trustees, which oversees elections and legislation, will review candidates running for President.

The verification process will last seven days, and then qualified candidates will have almost two weeks to campaign Vahidi said.

It is expected that the board of Trustees will publish a list of qualified candidates on June 11.

The publication adds that a number of "moderate politicians" have already accused the board of Trustees of disqualifying competitors of tough candidates who are expected to dominate the upcoming presidential race.

It is noted that turnout in these presidential elections may suffer due to growing dissatisfaction with a number of political, social and economic crises.

Among the likely candidates for President of Iran, the media names several officials who are associated with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In particular, Parviz Fattah, a former member of the guard who heads an investment fund linked to Khamenei, and Said Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator who headed the Ayatollah's office for four years in 2001.

In addition, possible candidates are interim president Mohammed Mohber and former Speaker of Parliament and adviser to Khamenei Ali Larijani.

The commission investigating the crash that killed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has previously concluded that the helicopter caught fire after colliding with a mountain, finding no signs of external influence or possible sabotage.=