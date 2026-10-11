Palestinians have not elected a president for over 20 years: Abbas postpones elections again

President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has postponed the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2026 and set presidential and parliamentary elections for September 11, 2027. The last time Palestinians elected a president was in 2005, and a parliament in 2006. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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Abbas signed the relevant decree on October 10. He cited Israeli restrictions, the difficult security situation, and the lack of conditions for free voting as the reasons for the postponement.

In particular, this concerns Israel's military operations, the expansion of settlements, and restrictions on movement in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian authorities, the holding of elections is hindered by the humanitarian crisis, the presence of Israeli troops, and problems with access for international observers.

Abbas remains in power after the end of his presidential term

Mahmoud Abbas has headed the Palestinian Authority since 2005. His presidential term ended in 2009, but since then he has continued to govern by decree.

According to Reuters, the decision to postpone the elections was made after consultations with Palestinian political forces. Representatives of Fatah and Hamas agreed to postpone the vote during a meeting in Cairo.

Israel criticized Abbas's decision. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called his explanation an attempt to avoid responsibility for the absence of elections for two decades.

At the same time, France emphasized the need to hold the vote. Abbas had previously promised to organize elections as part of political reforms supported by international partners. Whether they will be held in September 2027 will depend on the security situation in the Palestinian territories.

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