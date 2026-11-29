The Chinese spacecraft "Shenzhou-23," carrying 3 astronauts, including the first Pakistani citizen to have visited orbit, has begun its return to Earth. Reuters reports this, citing China's state news agency "Xinhua," writes UNN.

Details

The spacecraft undocked from the "Tiangong" space station on November 29 at 23:42 local time. The return to Earth is expected to take approximately 5.5 hours, after which the capsule will land at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China.

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali spent approximately 5 days aboard the orbital station. He is returning together with mission commander Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Ka-yin, the first astronaut from Hong Kong.

A historic breakthrough for Pakistan's space program

Ali arrived at the "Tiangong" station on November 25 aboard the "Shenzhou-24" spacecraft, becoming the first foreign astronaut to visit the Chinese orbital station.

During his time in space, his tasks included conducting 4 joint Chinese-Pakistani scientific experiments in the fields of life sciences and materials science.

The mission marked an important stage in the space partnership between China and Pakistan, which began back in the early 1990s with the launch of Pakistani satellites by China.

China has delivered a foreign astronaut to the Tiangong space station for the first time