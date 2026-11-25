Photograph: Reuters

China has delivered the first foreign astronaut to its "Tiangong" space station. According to the Chinese side, the event marks the beginning of the globalization of the PRC’s space operations — just as the US-led International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its operational life, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

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Having floated through the hatch aboard "Tiangong," Pakistani Muhammad Zeeshan Ali beamed broadly as the station’s crew welcomed him. China’s space agency called the event the country’s first-ever "space handshake" with a foreign national.

The "Tiangong" station, whose construction was completed in 2022, is the crown jewel of China’s space program. In recent years, the PRC government has invested billions in pursuing its ambitions in space, seeking to catch up with the United States and Russia — two of the five partners (along with Europe, Japan, and Canada) involved in the ISS project. According to NASA, after 25 years of continuous operation, the ISS is scheduled to cease operations from 2030.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Pakistani counterpart that Beijing was "ready to cooperate with all countries… to promote the idea of the peaceful use of outer space."

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Ali joined the crew of the "Shenzhou-24" spacecraft — the latest mission under a program that provides for crew rotations at the station every six months. He became the first Pakistani to reach near-Earth orbit.

"Sending an astronaut from another country into space is a major undertaking," Blaine Curcio, managing director of Orbital Gateway Consulting, told The Guardian. "Pakistan is showing tremendous trust in Beijing by allowing its representative to fly into space on a Chinese-built rocket. There are also security concerns: Ali is gaining detailed insight into China’s crewed space program… This helps China better prepare for similar missions in the future and also demonstrates to other countries that the PRC is open to this form of cooperation."

Cooperation between China and Pakistan in the space sector dates back to the early 1990s. China has already launched Pakistani satellites, and around 2028, a Pakistani rover is also expected to travel to the Moon as part of a Chinese lunar mission.

As footage released publicly shows, on Wednesday, against a pink pre-dawn sky, the "Shenzhou-24" spacecraft launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China and docked with the space station three and a half hours later.

Ali, a 40-year-old Pakistani Air Force pilot and payload specialist, will conduct a series of experiments aboard the station. In particular, he will study the possibility of growing microalgae as a potential food source and examine the effects of spaceflight on quinoa seeds. Preparation for the mission lasted seven months in Beijing and included, among other things, intensive study of the Chinese language.

At a press conference ahead of the launch, Ali quoted a line from a classical Chinese poem. Crew commander Tang Hongbo told reporters that linguistic and cultural differences had made it somewhat more difficult to establish effective teamwork, but that the efforts had paid off.

Ali will not remain on the station for six months — the period usually designated for participants in missions aboard the "Tiangong" station. Instead, he will return to Earth with two members of the "Shenzhou-23" crew, while that crew’s commander, Zhu Yangzhu, will remain in orbit to reach a significant milestone — becoming the first Chinese astronaut to spend an entire year in space.

Beijing’s rapid advances in space exploration have alarmed its competitors. China became the third country to send people into orbit and has also successfully delivered robotic spacecraft to Mars and the Moon; over the coming decade, the country also plans to carry out crewed flights to the Moon. In this “lunar race,” Beijing is competing with the American Artemis program. Since 2011, the United States has excluded China from participating in the work of the ISS, prohibiting NASA from cooperating with Beijing. In 2025, NASA went even further, completely restricting Chinese citizens’ access to its facilities.

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“We know that China is very eager to turn Tiangong into an international hub,” Curcio said, referring to documents from the China Manned Space Agency published jointly with the United Nations, which outline “resources for international cooperation” aboard the station. According to him, in the future, countries such as Brazil and Egypt may be expected to seek opportunities to send their astronauts as part of Chinese missions. He added: “I think that once the operation of the ISS comes to an end—and if no Western alternative, governmental or commercial, emerges—it is entirely possible that European countries or other states that participated in the ISS project, such as Russia, will eventually begin sending their astronauts to the Tiangong station.”