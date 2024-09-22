Pager explosions in Lebanon: Israel denies any involvement

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146263 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140911 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190587 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112238 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104907 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 52534 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 41676 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 70031 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 42883 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 38772 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190587 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180255 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196037 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146337 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145871 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150255 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141384 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158004 views
Pager explosions in Lebanon: Israel denies any involvement

Pager explosions in Lebanon: Israel denies any involvement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21785 views

Yitzhak Herzog rejects accusations of Israeli involvement in the explosions of Hezbollah pagers and radios in Lebanon. He states that Israel is only defending itself and does not seek war with Lebanon.

Israel was not involved in the explosions of Hezbollah pagers and radios in Lebanon, which killed dozens of people. This was stated by President Yitzhak Herzog in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports.

Details

Asked about Israel's responsibility for this week's attacks in Lebanon, he said he "categorically rejects any connection to any operation.

However, the Israeli president did not provide any evidence for his words.

There are many enemies of Hezbollah, quite a few these days. "Hezbollah has been strangling Lebanon, destroying Lebanon, creating chaos in Lebanon over and over and over again. We are here simply to defend ourselves. That's all we do

- Herzog said.

According to him, Israel is "making it clear that it has to take action" to "protect its people." He also suggested that there is a "possibility of a sharp escalation," but assured that Israel does not want war with Lebanon.

Addendum

On September 17, hundreds of Hezbollah members were injured in pager explosions in Lebanon. The incidents occurred after receiving new messages, causing panic across the country. A day later , a new series of explosions occurred, detonating radio stations.

Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon19.09.24, 13:36 • 155458 views

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech called the attacks on the country using pagers and walkie-talkies an act of terrorism tantamount to a declaration of war.

Recall

According to ABC News  , Israel is involved in the pager bombing operation in Lebanon and has been preparing it for at least 15 yearsin an effort to control the sources of supply of these devices to the country

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon

Contact us about advertising