Pager explosions in Lebanon: Israel denies any involvement

Israel was not involved in the explosions of Hezbollah pagers and radios in Lebanon, which killed dozens of people. This was stated by President Yitzhak Herzog in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports.

Details

Asked about Israel's responsibility for this week's attacks in Lebanon, he said he "categorically rejects any connection to any operation.

However, the Israeli president did not provide any evidence for his words.

There are many enemies of Hezbollah, quite a few these days. "Hezbollah has been strangling Lebanon, destroying Lebanon, creating chaos in Lebanon over and over and over again. We are here simply to defend ourselves. That's all we do - Herzog said.

According to him, Israel is "making it clear that it has to take action" to "protect its people." He also suggested that there is a "possibility of a sharp escalation," but assured that Israel does not want war with Lebanon.

Addendum

On September 17, hundreds of Hezbollah members were injured in pager explosions in Lebanon. The incidents occurred after receiving new messages, causing panic across the country. A day later , a new series of explosions occurred, detonating radio stations.

Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech called the attacks on the country using pagers and walkie-talkies an act of terrorism tantamount to a declaration of war.

Recall

According to ABC News , Israel is involved in the pager bombing operation in Lebanon and has been preparing it for at least 15 yearsin an effort to control the sources of supply of these devices to the country