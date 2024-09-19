Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon

Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 155458 views

Israel has conducted an operation to blow up Hezbollah's pagers and radios, which is a stage in the preparation for the Third Lebanon War. The expert believes that Israel has made a strategic decision to start a full-scale conflict with Lebanon.

Israel's operation to blow up Hezbollah's pagers and radios was one of the key stages in the preparation for the Third Lebanon War. This opinion was expressed by the director of the Center for Middle East Studies, Ihor Semyvolos, in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.

There are several nuances, first of all, Israel did not take responsibility, although everyone understands that it was Israel. But there were no government statements, so we can indirectly say that it was Israel

- says the director of the Center for Middle East Studies.

When asked what this operation was aimed at, Ihor Semyvolos answered:

“It was aimed at creating chaos, uncertainty, anxiety within Lebanon and the Hezbollah network. It was also aimed at destroying communication, I think even communication is more important in this case, because they used pagers and walkie-talkies to avoid interception by Israel. All these actions of Israel are aimed at preparing for the Lebanese war. That is, Israel has made a strategic decision to start the Third Lebanon War.

According to him, one can clearly observe the redeployment of troops to the north of Israel and active strikes by Israeli aircraft on bases. Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

“From this point of view, it is obvious that this operation was one of the stages before the start of a full-scale war with Lebanon,” Semivolos emphasized.

Recall

On September 17, dozens of members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, including fighters and medics, were seriously injured in the almost simultaneous explosion of pagersthey use for communication.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the explosives in the pagers were planted by the Israeli spy agency Mossad. Hezbollah had imported them from Europe several months before the bombings.

Subsequently, on September 18, a new series of explosions occurred in Lebanon - Hezbollah radio stations detonated. The explosions occurred in the south of the country and in the suburbs of Beirut, one of which took place near the funerals of the victims of the previous explosions.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured in the second wave of explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
israelIsrael
reutersReuters
lebanonLebanon
europeEurope

