Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon

Israel's operation to blow up Hezbollah's pagers and radios was one of the key stages in the preparation for the Third Lebanon War. This opinion was expressed by the director of the Center for Middle East Studies, Ihor Semyvolos, in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.

There are several nuances, first of all, Israel did not take responsibility, although everyone understands that it was Israel. But there were no government statements, so we can indirectly say that it was Israel - says the director of the Center for Middle East Studies.

When asked what this operation was aimed at, Ihor Semyvolos answered:

“It was aimed at creating chaos, uncertainty, anxiety within Lebanon and the Hezbollah network. It was also aimed at destroying communication, I think even communication is more important in this case, because they used pagers and walkie-talkies to avoid interception by Israel. All these actions of Israel are aimed at preparing for the Lebanese war. That is, Israel has made a strategic decision to start the Third Lebanon War.

According to him, one can clearly observe the redeployment of troops to the north of Israel and active strikes by Israeli aircraft on bases. Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

“From this point of view, it is obvious that this operation was one of the stages before the start of a full-scale war with Lebanon,” Semivolos emphasized.

Recall

On September 17, dozens of members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, including fighters and medics, were seriously injured in the almost simultaneous explosion of pagersthey use for communication.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the explosives in the pagers were planted by the Israeli spy agency Mossad. Hezbollah had imported them from Europe several months before the bombings.

Subsequently, on September 18, a new series of explosions occurred in Lebanon - Hezbollah radio stations detonated. The explosions occurred in the south of the country and in the suburbs of Beirut, one of which took place near the funerals of the victims of the previous explosions.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured in the second wave of explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon.