364 out of 397 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, 14 out of 18 missiles shot down, including all ballistic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

On the night of July 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 415 aerial assault weapons, including 397 drones and 18 missiles. Air defense forces shot down 164 drones and 14 missiles, including all ballistic ones, and another 204 assets were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Russia launched 397 drones and 18 missiles, including 8 ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 164 drones and 14 missiles, including all ballistic missiles, were shot down; another 200 drones and 4 missiles were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 10 (from 18:00 on July 9), the enemy attacked with 415 air attack assets:

  • 397 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo - Russia. (about 200 - "Shaheds");
    • 8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Bryansk region - Russia;
      • 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region - Russia;
        • 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region - Russia.

          "The main direction of the strike is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv," the report says.

          The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

          According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down 178 enemy air attack assets

          - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and listed:
          • 164 enemy Shahed-type UAVs;
            • 8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
              • 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

                In addition, as indicated, 204 drones/missiles were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

                "Hits of enemy air attack assets were recorded in 8 locations (33 attack UAVs), as well as the fall of downed ones - in 23 locations," the report says.

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

