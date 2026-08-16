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Over the course of a week, Russia launched 1,550 UAVs, nearly 1,560 aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

As a result of Russian attacks on August 16, six people were injured in Kyiv and the surrounding region. In Kryvyi Rih, two people were killed and 14 injured; one person was killed in Sumy.

Over the course of a week, Russia launched 1,550 UAVs, nearly 1,560 aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian emergency services are working at the sites of the morning and nighttime Russian strikes on August 16. Fires have been extinguished in Kyiv, and emergency repair work is currently underway. At the same time, 13 regions came under attack during this week, UNN reports, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

Six people were injured as a result of Russian strikes in Kyiv and the region.

Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih were also hit with ballistic missiles. Everywhere the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they strike civilian infrastructure. In Kryvyi Rih, two people were killed and another 14 were injured. One person was killed in Sumy

- the head of state wrote.

Over the course of the week, the Russians launched more than 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at Ukrainian cities and communities. Most of them were ballistic missiles of various types.

Protecting lives is necessary. russia must be stopped. New sanctions packages literally mean lives saved and infrastructure protected every day. I thank every partner who helps with this

- Zelenskyy noted.

We remind you

On the night of August 16, the Ukrainian Navy struck the positions of the Bastion coastal missile systems in occupied Crimea, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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