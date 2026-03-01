$43.210.00
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 24987 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 45867 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 55729 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 68186 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 71580 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 70356 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 52338 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 53176 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 55581 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Over 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have launched 51 attacks, continuing their attempts to advance. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy and inflicting losses on them.

Over 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 51. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports.

The General Staff report states that shelling of border areas is currently ongoing. In the Sumy region, the settlements of Rohizne, Volfyne, Budky, Kucherivka, Zarichne, and Ulanove came under fire. In the Chernihiv region, the enemy shelled Kliusy, Khrenivka, Hrumiach, and Bohdanove.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped four aerial bombs, and carried out 65 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, seven of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, two attacks were recorded in the area of Prylipka and in the direction of Zybyne, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Hlushkivka, one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobycheve, Dibrova, and in the Zarichne area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked six times in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, and Riznykivka. No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensives in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyniv Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Bilytske. One combat engagement was still ongoing as of 4:00 PM.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Vorone, Ternove, and Stepove. Pysanky and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Zaliznychne and Staroukrainka. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Samiilivka, Holubkove, and Charivne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement is ongoing near Plavni. Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, and Malokaterynivka were subjected to air strikes.

No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction, but the enemy launched an air strike on Prydniprovskyi.

The report notes that there are currently no significant changes in the situation in other directions, and no enemy attempts to advance are recorded. Ukrainian troops continue to exhaust the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Recall

On the night of March 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 attack drones, 110 of which were shot down. 13 drones hit targets and fragments fell.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Ukraine