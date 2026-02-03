Over 1,100 apartment buildings in Kyiv are without heating: which districts face the most difficult situation

In Kyiv, 1,142 apartment buildings remain without heating. The most difficult situation is in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

In the capital, 1,142 apartment buildings remain without heating. The most difficult situation is in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. An additional 63 brigades and 257 specialists are working there. In most buildings of the Desnianskyi district, heating has already been restored. The elimination of isolated local accidents continues. - Kuleba reported.

According to him, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy, work is underway to attract additional energy equipment. In the coming days, Kyiv will receive support from our international partners.

In parallel, a network of Invincibility Points has been deployed. Locations for tent cities have been identified in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Responsible businesses have also joined the aid effort – shopping centers are operating as Invincibility Points, some in 24/7 mode. - Kuleba reported.

In addition, according to him, the restoration of heat supply in Kharkiv and Dnipro continues.

In Kharkiv, we are attracting additional equipment from other regions, heating engineers are working continuously. To support people, we are sending 2 "Invincibility Wagons" to the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv and 6 to Kharkiv. There is warmth, electricity, internet, and hot drinks. The Food Train also provides hot meals. In close coordination with all authorities, we are working 24/7 to restore heat to people's homes as soon as possible. - Kuleba summarized.

