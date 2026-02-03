$42.970.16
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 6408 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 10958 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 12422 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 10991 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 19433 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 27443 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16318 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24118 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34241 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Over 1,100 apartment buildings in Kyiv are without heating: which districts face the most difficult situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

In Kyiv, 1142 apartment buildings remain without heating, with the most difficult situation in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Additional brigades and specialists have been engaged to eliminate the breakdowns, and Invincibility Points have been deployed.

Over 1,100 apartment buildings in Kyiv are without heating: which districts face the most difficult situation

In Kyiv, 1,142 apartment buildings remain without heating. The most difficult situation is in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

In the capital, 1,142 apartment buildings remain without heating. The most difficult situation is in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. An additional 63 brigades and 257 specialists are working there. In most buildings of the Desnianskyi district, heating has already been restored. The elimination of isolated local accidents continues.

- Kuleba reported.

According to him, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy, work is underway to attract additional energy equipment. In the coming days, Kyiv will receive support from our international partners.

In parallel, a network of Invincibility Points has been deployed. Locations for tent cities have been identified in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Responsible businesses have also joined the aid effort – shopping centers are operating as Invincibility Points, some in 24/7 mode.

- Kuleba reported.

Darnytsia CHP suffered severe damage: Shmyhal on the consequences of Russia's night attack on Kyiv03.02.26, 21:34 • 1308 views

Let's add

In addition, according to him, the restoration of heat supply in Kharkiv and Dnipro continues.

In Kharkiv, we are attracting additional equipment from other regions, heating engineers are working continuously. To support people, we are sending 2 "Invincibility Wagons" to the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv and 6 to Kharkiv. There is warmth, electricity, internet, and hot drinks. The Food Train also provides hot meals. In close coordination with all authorities, we are working 24/7 to restore heat to people's homes as soon as possible.

- Kuleba summarized.

Either they have 4-day weeks, or it's a bet on war: Zelenskyy on Russia's broken promise regarding energy strikes03.02.26, 15:41 • 2112 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
Dnipro
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv