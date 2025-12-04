$42.200.13
Orban's party in Hungary seeks to make it harder to remove president ahead of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Lawmakers from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party have submitted a bill that makes it harder to remove the president from office. The amendment comes four months before elections in which the opposition seeks to reverse Orban's consolidation of power.

Orban's party in Hungary seeks to make it harder to remove president ahead of elections

Lawmakers representing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán have submitted a bill to parliament that would significantly complicate the procedure for removing the country's president from office. This amendment comes just four months before the April elections, in which Péter Magyar's opposition Tisza party promises to undo Orbán's years-long consolidation of power. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In Hungary, the president has largely ceremonial functions, but can return laws to parliament or send them to the Constitutional Court for review, making them a potentially important ally for the ruling party if it moves into opposition.

Essence of the bill

The proposal grants the Constitutional Court the power to approve or reject a parliamentary declaration of the president's inability to perform duties.

Hungary and Slovakia to sue against EU ban on Russian gas supplies03.12.25, 15:16 • 2612 views

Currently, such a decision can be made by parliament at the request of the president, the government, or any member of parliament.

The initiators argue that this is necessary to protect against a "potentially erroneous decision" that could sow "legal confusion."

Control over the Court

This move raises questions, as the Constitutional Court is headed by Péter Polt, a close associate of Orbán and a former chief prosecutor. He was elected president of the court for a 12-year term this year.

Throughout his 15 years in power, Orbán has only appointed his supporters to the presidency, including the current head, Tamás Sulyok.

Orban considers post-war Ukraine a "buffer state"29.11.25, 11:28 • 4861 view

Stepan Haftko

