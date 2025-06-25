$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 24959 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM • 56765 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM • 50042 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 73379 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM • 94492 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM • 113622 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM • 118360 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89913 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66024 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68746 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
Facebook

Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9952 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that there is no place for Ukraine in NATO, and Zelenskyy's presence only at an informal dinner in The Hague marks "the end of an era." Orbán believes that Ukraine's entry into any integration community does not correspond to Hungary's national interests.

Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban commented on the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in The Hague (Netherlands). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Hungarian publication Magyar Nemzet.

Details

According to Orban, the fact that Zelenskyy was present only at the informal dinner is not accidental, but "marks the end of an era."

In diplomacy, the question is not where I am, but where I am not. This is more important. And that is what is happening now

- said the head of the Hungarian government.

In his opinion, there is "no place for Ukraine in NATO".

The Americans, Turks, Slovaks and we have made it clear that we do not want to sit at the same table with Mr. Zelenskyy when it comes to NATO

- Orban noted.

He added that it is in Hungary's national interest not to be part of any integration community with Ukraine - "neither in NATO nor in the European Union".

Zelenskyy: Orbán's policy is anti-Ukrainian, but this is not the position of all of Hungary10.06.25, 14:15 • 3010 views

Recall

In April, during the Hungarian survey VOKS 2025, the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. In turn, Orban's adviser said that supporting Ukraine would cost the country $100 billion a year.

Recently, the leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisa" Peter Magyar stated about the "complete failure" of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accuses the Hungarian government of anti-Ukrainian hysteria and manipulation regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU, calling the "VOKS2025" campaign disinformation. Kyiv is convinced that Ukraine's accession to the EU is in Hungary's interests, despite the aggressive rhetoric of the Hungarian authorities.

Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Zelensky13.06.25, 17:20 • 15235 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
NATO
The Hague
European Union
Netherlands
Slovakia
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
