Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban commented on the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in The Hague (Netherlands). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Hungarian publication Magyar Nemzet.

According to Orban, the fact that Zelenskyy was present only at the informal dinner is not accidental, but "marks the end of an era."

In diplomacy, the question is not where I am, but where I am not. This is more important. And that is what is happening now - said the head of the Hungarian government.

In his opinion, there is "no place for Ukraine in NATO".

The Americans, Turks, Slovaks and we have made it clear that we do not want to sit at the same table with Mr. Zelenskyy when it comes to NATO - Orban noted.

He added that it is in Hungary's national interest not to be part of any integration community with Ukraine - "neither in NATO nor in the European Union".

In April, during the Hungarian survey VOKS 2025, the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. In turn, Orban's adviser said that supporting Ukraine would cost the country $100 billion a year.

Recently, the leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisa" Peter Magyar stated about the "complete failure" of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accuses the Hungarian government of anti-Ukrainian hysteria and manipulation regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU, calling the "VOKS2025" campaign disinformation. Kyiv is convinced that Ukraine's accession to the EU is in Hungary's interests, despite the aggressive rhetoric of the Hungarian authorities.

