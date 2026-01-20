Operational situation at the front: over 100 combat engagements took place during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a summary as of 10:00 PM on January 20. Since the beginning of the day, 102 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian troops carried out four missile and 41 air strikes, using 38 missiles and 85 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used more than 3,300 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,503 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the occupiers tried to advance 31 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, 115 invaders were neutralized here, and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed, including three command posts, an artillery system, and 26 UAVs.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, defense forces repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Ivanopillia, and Shcherbynivka. In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times towards the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Stavky.

Situation in other sectors

Southern Slobozhanskyi direction: nine assaults were recorded in the Vovchansk area and adjacent settlements, four combat engagements are ongoing.

Huliaipole direction: the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times and launched massive air strikes on the settlements of the region.

Sloviansk and Kupiansk directions: six enemy attacks were repelled, some battles are ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction, and the situation in other sectors of the front remained largely unchanged. The defense forces continue to hold their positions and inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

