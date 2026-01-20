Operational situation at the front: over 100 combat engagements took place during the day

$43.180.08
08:12 PM • 196 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 1730 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 7812 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 18845 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 18518 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 30721 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 21430 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27414 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24789 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24775 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial CemeteryJanuary 20, 10:30 AM • 17991 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 31809 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 01:02 PM • 10421 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 12718 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 13925 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director07:12 PM • 3746 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 18842 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 30719 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 31883 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 44909 views
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 3454 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 4696 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 4902 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 13989 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 12787 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Gold

Operational situation at the front: over 100 combat engagements took place during the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 102 combat engagements on January 20, with Russian troops launching four missile and 41 air strikes. The highest intensity of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction.

Operational situation at the front: over 100 combat engagements took place during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a summary as of 10:00 PM on January 20. Since the beginning of the day, 102 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian troops carried out four missile and 41 air strikes, using 38 missiles and 85 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used more than 3,300 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,503 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the occupiers tried to advance 31 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, 115 invaders were neutralized here, and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed, including three command posts, an artillery system, and 26 UAVs.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, defense forces repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Ivanopillia, and Shcherbynivka. In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times towards the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Stavky.

Situation in other sectors

Southern Slobozhanskyi direction: nine assaults were recorded in the Vovchansk area and adjacent settlements, four combat engagements are ongoing.

Huliaipole direction: the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times and launched massive air strikes on the settlements of the region.

Sloviansk and Kupiansk directions: six enemy attacks were repelled, some battles are ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction, and the situation in other sectors of the front remained largely unchanged. The defense forces continue to hold their positions and inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff19.01.26, 20:36 • 38446 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad