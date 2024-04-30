One resident killed and two others wounded in Donetsk region due to hostile shelling

On Monday, April 29, a resident of Krasnohorivka was killed by shelling from the Russian army in Donetsk region . Two more people were wounded in the region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On April 29, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka. 2 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the total number of casualties in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

1939 died,

4850 people were wounded.

The exact number of people killed and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

