State Logistics Operator to purchase uniforms for pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16074 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 148752 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144981 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 158310 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210268 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245534 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152189 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370897 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183363 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149989 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 96024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34559 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 53322 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 148696 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125866 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144944 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 138095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 158272 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12118 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13348 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17430 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18605 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34916 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

State Logistics Operator to purchase uniforms for pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24375 views

For the first time, the State Logistics Operator will purchase uniforms for the flight personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

State Logistics Operator to purchase uniforms for pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time

For the first time, the "State Logistics Operator" will purchase uniforms for the flight personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported on the website of the DOTUNN reports.

Details

"For the first time, the State Logistics Operator will purchase uniforms for the flight personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, military units were responsible for purchasing uniforms for pilots and engineering staff of flight units," the DOT said.

As noted, the DOT has already announced tenders for eight positions:

The total expected procurement amount is reported to be over UAH 15.7 million.

"Flight crew clothing must meet all technical requirements: withstand temperature exposure for 10 seconds, not melt, be comfortable and at the same time protect from the cold," the DOT said.

Contracts for more than 17 billion hryvnias: in DOT told WHO and for how much will feed the Ukrainian military from the first of July10.06.24, 17:36 • 28499 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91