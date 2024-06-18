State Logistics Operator to purchase uniforms for pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time

For the first time, the "State Logistics Operator" will purchase uniforms for the flight personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported on the website of the DOT, UNN reports.

Details

"For the first time, the State Logistics Operator will purchase uniforms for the flight personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, military units were responsible for purchasing uniforms for pilots and engineering staff of flight units," the DOT said.

As noted, the DOT has already announced tenders for eight positions:

Suits for flight and engineering personnel;

Jackets made of leather and fur;

Jackets demi-seasonal for flight and engineering personnel;

Lightweight boots for pilots;

Fur gloves.

The total expected procurement amount is reported to be over UAH 15.7 million.

"Flight crew clothing must meet all technical requirements: withstand temperature exposure for 10 seconds, not melt, be comfortable and at the same time protect from the cold," the DOT said.

