Contracts for more than 17 billion hryvnias: in DOT told WHO and for how much will feed the Ukrainian military from the first of July

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 12366 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132182 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227066 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167847 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161818 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146761 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213852 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112803 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200624 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101044 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44550 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53725 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101048 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77147 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227066 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213852 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200624 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214425 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77147 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101048 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156096 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154966 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158840 views
Actual
Contracts for more than 17 billion hryvnias: in DOT told WHO and for how much will feed the Ukrainian military from the first of July

Contracts for more than 17 billion hryvnias: in DOT told WHO and for how much will feed the Ukrainian military from the first of July

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28454 views

The state-owned rear operator has signed contracts worth more than UAH 17 billion with seven companies for the supply of food products to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of 2024 at an average price of UAH 109.22 per set.

The state rear operator has signed contracts with seven companies for the supply of food products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of 2024. The amount of contracts amounted to more than UAH 17 billion. The average price for a set is UAH 109.22. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of SRO.

Dot noted that according to the results of tenders, seven suppliers with the most cost-effective offers were selected. Among them:

- the United Food Group consortium was founded in support of the All-Ukrainian economic platform "made in Ukraine".: Rivne, Lviv, Kiev region (also Kiev);

- Granpri Ltd. is a local supplier from the Odessa region : Kirovohrad, Odessa, Donetsk regions.;

- Trade Granit invest LLC: winner of previous tenders for providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with food. Ternopil, Vinnytsia region.;

- Busky Cannery LLC: Volyn, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi regions. supplies food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second quarter.

- MIT prom LLC. Supplies food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second quarter. : Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia region.;

- LLC "Akhtyrka Myasoprodukt". Supplies food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second quarter: Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv regions.;

- Asics Group LLC supplies food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second quarter: Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The SRO clarified that now, after the stage of signing the contract and before placing orders, they will check with suppliers the readiness of warehouses, the availability of the necessary amount of transport and qualified personnel.

In addition, the contracted supplier must confirm that it has subcontracted capable companies with which it will jointly fulfill all the conditions for the delivery of products

Optional

About 30 new items have been added to the catalog of food products supplied for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Now there are a total of 360 of them. Feeding according to the new catalog, changes to which were jointly worked out by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the "State rear operator", began already in June.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
rivneRivne
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising