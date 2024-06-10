Contracts for more than 17 billion hryvnias: in DOT told WHO and for how much will feed the Ukrainian military from the first of July

The state rear operator has signed contracts with seven companies for the supply of food products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of 2024. The amount of contracts amounted to more than UAH 17 billion. The average price for a set is UAH 109.22. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of SRO.

Dot noted that according to the results of tenders, seven suppliers with the most cost-effective offers were selected. Among them:

- the United Food Group consortium was founded in support of the All-Ukrainian economic platform "made in Ukraine".: Rivne, Lviv, Kiev region (also Kiev);

- Granpri Ltd. is a local supplier from the Odessa region : Kirovohrad, Odessa, Donetsk regions.;

- Trade Granit invest LLC: winner of previous tenders for providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with food. Ternopil, Vinnytsia region.;

- Busky Cannery LLC: Volyn, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi regions. supplies food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second quarter.

- MIT prom LLC. Supplies food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second quarter. : Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia region.;

- LLC "Akhtyrka Myasoprodukt". Supplies food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second quarter: Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv regions.;

- Asics Group LLC supplies food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second quarter: Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The SRO clarified that now, after the stage of signing the contract and before placing orders, they will check with suppliers the readiness of warehouses, the availability of the necessary amount of transport and qualified personnel.

In addition, the contracted supplier must confirm that it has subcontracted capable companies with which it will jointly fulfill all the conditions for the delivery of products

About 30 new items have been added to the catalog of food products supplied for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Now there are a total of 360 of them. Feeding according to the new catalog, changes to which were jointly worked out by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the "State rear operator", began already in June.