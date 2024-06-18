The eTobacco portal will be launched in Ukraine: what it will be used for

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16591 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 151598 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146981 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160209 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211335 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246126 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152619 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370990 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183448 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150006 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 151645 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127858 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 147016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 140031 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160238 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12463 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13670 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17726 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18883 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 36245 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The eTobacco portal will be launched in Ukraine: what it will be used for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19218 views

The portal will ensure transparency in the circulation of tobacco products, allow the state to control their quality, have a clear list of manufacturers and importers of tobacco products in Ukraine, and fight the black market.

The eTobacco portal will be launched in Ukraine: what it will be used for

Starting in February 2025, the eTobacco portal will be launched in Ukraine, which will contain information on the ingredients of tobacco products and emissions from their use.  This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection following the first meeting of the working group on the project implementation, UNN reports.

It is noted that the eTobacco project is being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Health. It provides for the launch of a special portal where manufacturers and importers will provide information on the ingredients of tobacco products and emissions from their use. Consumers will be able to access the information they need to know in public.

The portal will ensure transparency in the circulation of tobacco products, allow the state to control their quality, have a clear list of manufacturers and importers of tobacco products in Ukraine, and fight the black market.

The world is fighting tobacco addiction, and our country is no exception. We must create conditions to protect the health of our citizens. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection will publish data on the ingredients of tobacco products that are not confidential on the portal. This will allow people to choose what to consume and whether to consume it at all

- said Serhiy Tkachuk, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The eTobacco portal should be launched in February 2025, as the law requires manufacturers to enter data into the common database by February 1.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive interview with UNN , said that without practical use , new tools to combat the illegal tobacco market will not be effective.

At one time, we had an idea to create a thematic register of manufacturers. The State Tax Service provided us with a list of companies licensed to sell tobacco products - more than 50 representatives. The companies were supposed to provide us with reference product samples. We received some of the information, but this work is not being used as effectively as it could be. In addition, the experts have all the technical capabilities to conduct direct monitoring visits to production facilities. The steps are simple: arrival of experts, production of a few packs in their presence, quick analysis of all characteristics on the spot (tobacco, packaging, filter elements, other components and their signs), and a conclusion here and now. Resolutions on the appointment of expert examinations to investigate the facts of illegal tobacco production are now being issued in the amount of dozens a day, the state must have clarity on this issue

- Ruvin noted.

Experience and knowledge: the expert told why the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise should be involved in the formation of the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment23.05.24, 12:55 • 123861 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91