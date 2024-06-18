The eTobacco portal will be launched in Ukraine: what it will be used for

Starting in February 2025, the eTobacco portal will be launched in Ukraine, which will contain information on the ingredients of tobacco products and emissions from their use. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection following the first meeting of the working group on the project implementation, UNN reports.

It is noted that the eTobacco project is being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Health. It provides for the launch of a special portal where manufacturers and importers will provide information on the ingredients of tobacco products and emissions from their use. Consumers will be able to access the information they need to know in public.

The portal will ensure transparency in the circulation of tobacco products, allow the state to control their quality, have a clear list of manufacturers and importers of tobacco products in Ukraine, and fight the black market.

The world is fighting tobacco addiction, and our country is no exception. We must create conditions to protect the health of our citizens. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection will publish data on the ingredients of tobacco products that are not confidential on the portal. This will allow people to choose what to consume and whether to consume it at all - said Serhiy Tkachuk, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The eTobacco portal should be launched in February 2025, as the law requires manufacturers to enter data into the common database by February 1.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive interview with UNN , said that without practical use , new tools to combat the illegal tobacco market will not be effective.

At one time, we had an idea to create a thematic register of manufacturers. The State Tax Service provided us with a list of companies licensed to sell tobacco products - more than 50 representatives. The companies were supposed to provide us with reference product samples. We received some of the information, but this work is not being used as effectively as it could be. In addition, the experts have all the technical capabilities to conduct direct monitoring visits to production facilities. The steps are simple: arrival of experts, production of a few packs in their presence, quick analysis of all characteristics on the spot (tobacco, packaging, filter elements, other components and their signs), and a conclusion here and now. Resolutions on the appointment of expert examinations to investigate the facts of illegal tobacco production are now being issued in the amount of dozens a day, the state must have clarity on this issue - Ruvin noted.

