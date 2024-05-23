Experience and knowledge: the expert told why the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise should be involved in the formation of the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 68403 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138750 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143855 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237588 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171333 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163407 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147746 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218940 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112938 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205560 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65741 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109389 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 48378 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105095 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 45013 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218940 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205560 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218865 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3714 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105095 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109389 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158239 views
Actual
Experience and knowledge: the expert told why the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise should be involved in the formation of the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment

Experience and knowledge: the expert told why the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise should be involved in the formation of the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123827 views

The expert told why the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise should be involved in the formation of the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment

The register of tobacco production equipment will have the maximum effect if its creation and operation involves, in particular, experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute who have experience and knowledge in this area. This opinion was voiced by economic expert Andriy Novak in a commentary to UNN.

Details

According to him, the aforementioned Register should be created, but it is necessary to take into account several features of tobacco production. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen control measures at the stage of transportation and sale of tobacco products.

"The decision to register all the equipment used to produce tobacco products is certainly correct, as it will significantly reduce the possibility of shadow production of these products. However, at the production stage, it is also necessary to take into account, for example, such indicators as the reject rate, the rate of damaged products.

To maximize efficiency, i.e. to minimize the shadow turnover of tobacco products, it is necessary to take actions not only at the production stage, but also at the stage of transportation and sale, both wholesale and retail," said Andriy Novak.

When asked whether it is worth involving experts from the Kyiv Research Institute, who conduct comprehensive research on tobacco products, in the work of this registry, the expert answered in the affirmative. He added that non-governmental organizations, including environmental organizations, could also be involved.

"Institutions that already work in this area have the relevant experience, knowledge of the ways and options for violations committed by producers and traders, and thus can further increase the effectiveness of control. It may even be worthwhile to involve, for example, environmental services in addition to these agencies. In this case, such mutual cross-control and assistance will maximize the effect of the measures for which such a solution is being introduced," the economic expert concluded.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive interview statedthat the Register of Equipment for the Preparation or Processing of Tobacco, Tobacco Raw Materials, Industrial Production of Tobacco Products, which the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Tax Service to create by its resolution, may not have the expected effect in the fight against the shadow tobacco market without the involvement of KFI experts in its formation and work.

He emphasized that the creation of the Register as currently proposed will lead to the fact that experts will not be able to identify tobacco production equipment.

"The resolution in question stipulates that the Unified State Register of Equipment for the Preparation or Processing of Tobacco, Tobacco Raw Materials, and Industrial Production of Tobacco Products will be created in Ukraine.

This is just one item on the general agenda, and we have some doubts that it will be as effective as possible in the way it is proposed to be conducted and summarized. Ultimately, this is an important process for us as experts, meaning that we will not be able to identify the line and equipment where the pack was produced," Ruvin said.

Expert: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise must be involved in the formation of the Register of Equipment for the Production of Tobacco Products08.05.24, 12:32 • 122635 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Economy

Contact us about advertising