Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70427 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105045 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248843 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173775 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165085 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Expert: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise must be involved in the formation of the Register of Equipment for the Production of Tobacco Products

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122636 views

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise should be involved in the formation of the Register of Equipment for the Production of Tobacco Products in order to effectively combat the illegal tobacco market.

Without the active participation of specialists from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the creation of the Register of Equipment for the Production of Tobacco Products will not have the proper effect in the fight against the shadow market in this area. This opinion was voiced by the expert on taxation of the Growford Institute, Candidate of Economic Sciences Tetiana Koshchuk in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

According to her, the Register of Equipment for the Preparation or Processing of Tobacco, Tobacco Raw Materials, and Industrial Production of Tobacco Products, which the government has instructed the Tax Service to create, is necessary to strengthen the fight against the illegal production of tobacco products. However, to maximize the de-shadowing of the tobacco market, a set of different solutions is needed. 

"Now we have the problem of identifying the counterfeit products themselves and the lines on which they are produced. As soon as it is clear what kind of equipment is used, we can immediately start certain procedural actions so that these cases of production of illegal products can be stopped faster and the manufacturers can be closed. 

It is clear that this one measure alone can have a rather limited effect on the overall level of illegal trade in tobacco products, and a set of solutions is needed," said Koshchuk.

The economist added that this Register will be more effective if the Customs Service and the Bureau of Economic Security are involved in its work, as it is necessary to identify supply channels for equipment and raw materials, identify possible smuggling routes, etc.

Oleksandr Ruvin: Reducing counterfeit tobacco products means increasing profits of legal producers and tax revenues to the budget07.05.24, 16:24 • 151233 views

The expert also noted that specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise should take an active part in the creation and functioning of the Register. 

Image

"It is best to involve KFI at the stage of creating the Registry and to prescribe its functions in this regulatory framework for its functioning. Perhaps it is necessary to add what powers and obligations they have. It is necessary to introduce cooperation between the State Tax Service and KFI at the operational level. If this process is effectively established, it will have a significant impact on the level of illegal trade in tobacco products, as it will be possible to quickly prove that each particular pack of cigarettes was produced at a particular enterprise in an illegal way," said Koshchuk.

She also believes that the creation of such a register will speed up the process of creating a database of tobacco product samples. Together, this will make it possible to fight the shadow tobacco market more effectively.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive interview with UNN said that the Register of Tobacco Products Equipment should be supplemented with criteria that will make it as effective as possible in the fight against the shadow tobacco market.

"In our opinion, the Register that will be created is undoubtedly important, but it should be supplemented with criteria that are important for its practical use. Without practical use, new tools to combat the illegal tobacco market will not be effective.

For example, according to the Register, owners or users of tobacco processing and manufacturing equipment must submit information on the basis for importing such equipment into the territory of Ukraine, its type, location address, etc. These data are certainly important and should be recorded, but for the practical study of an existing cigarette pack, other features that are currently not mentioned anywhere are more important - in simple terms, these are the same reference samples from production lines, etc.", Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

