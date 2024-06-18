$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US destroys 4 Houthi radars and a drone in Yemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120799 views

US forces destroyed four Houthi radars and two drones in Yemen over the past 24 hours to protect freedom of navigation in international waters.

US destroys 4 Houthi radars and a drone in Yemen

The US military destroyed four Houthi radars and a drone in Yemen. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), over the past 24 hours, the U.S. Armed Forces destroyed four Houthi radars and a surface drone in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

According to a CENTCOM statement, the US military also destroyed a Houthi drone over the Red Sea.

These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for U.S., coalition and commercial vessels

- U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Houthis attack the Ukrainian-owned ship Verbena in the Gulf of Aden: a sailor is wounded14.06.24, 10:35 • 15692 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
