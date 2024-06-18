US destroys 4 Houthi radars and a drone in Yemen

The US military destroyed four Houthi radars and a drone in Yemen. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), over the past 24 hours, the U.S. Armed Forces destroyed four Houthi radars and a surface drone in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

According to a CENTCOM statement, the US military also destroyed a Houthi drone over the Red Sea.

These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for U.S., coalition and commercial vessels - U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

