Houthis attack the Ukrainian-owned ship Verbena in the Gulf of Aden: a sailor is wounded

The Houthis attacked the Ukrainian-owned and Polish-operated ship Verbena in the Gulf of Aden, and the USS Philippine Sea evacuated a wounded sailor, the US Central Command reported on June 13, UNN reported.

Details

"(On June 13 - ed.), the Houthis, backed by Iran, launched two anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs) into the Gulf of Aden. Both missiles hit the Verbena, a Ukrainian-owned and Polish-operated bulk carrier flying the Palauan flag. Recently, the Verbena was docked in Malaysia and was heading to Italy with wooden construction materials," the X Command said in a statement.

The Verbena vessel reported damage and subsequent fires on board.

"One civilian sailor was seriously injured in the attack. An aircraft from the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) evacuated the wounded sailor to a nearby partner warship for medical care," the command said.

