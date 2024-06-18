Russia fired a missile in the direction of Odesa region at night: no casualties or damage

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15029 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 142500 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154171 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207973 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244218 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151242 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370738 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183178 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149952 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 142500 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 121539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140481 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 134051 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154171 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11356 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12650 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16795 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18027 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32146 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russia fired a missile in the direction of Odesa region at night: no casualties or damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25324 views

Russia fired a cruise missile at Odesa region at night, causing no casualties or damage.

Russia fired a missile in the direction of Odesa region at night: no casualties or damage

On the night of June 18, the Russian army fired a cruise missile in the direction of Odesa region, causing no casualties or damage. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy sent a cruise missile from tactical aircraft in the direction of Odesa region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage

- the statement said.

The occupiers also attacked the southern region at night with Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones. Air defense forces destroyed 9 drones in the sky over Zaporizhzhia.

Continuing to terrorize the civilian population in the frontline areas of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, the enemy used 306 FPV drones, 8 Lancet attack UAVs and dropped 361 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

Recall

On the night of June 19, an explosion was heard in Odesa .

Ukrainian air defense shoots down all 10 enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions18.06.24, 07:28 • 27361 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91