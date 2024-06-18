Russia fired a missile in the direction of Odesa region at night: no casualties or damage

On the night of June 18, the Russian army fired a cruise missile in the direction of Odesa region, causing no casualties or damage. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy sent a cruise missile from tactical aircraft in the direction of Odesa region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage - the statement said.

The occupiers also attacked the southern region at night with Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones. Air defense forces destroyed 9 drones in the sky over Zaporizhzhia.

Continuing to terrorize the civilian population in the frontline areas of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, the enemy used 306 FPV drones, 8 Lancet attack UAVs and dropped 361 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

On the night of June 19, an explosion was heard in Odesa .

