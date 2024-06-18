Ukrainian air defense shoots down all 10 enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions

Last night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 10/10 enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on June 18, 2024, the enemy attempted an attack using 10 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

According to mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, all enemy Shahed drones were successfully shot down in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions.

