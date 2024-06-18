Ukrainian air defense shoots down all 10 enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 5806 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19127 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 158240 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151768 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163486 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213131 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247251 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153164 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371148 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183598 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 5806 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 158240 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132424 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151768 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144418 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13340 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14479 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18467 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19555 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39392 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrainian air defense shoots down all 10 enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27361 views

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down all 10 enemy Shahed drones launched by russia in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions on June 18, 2024.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down all 10 enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions

Last night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 10/10 enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on June 18, 2024, the enemy attempted an attack using 10 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

According to mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, all enemy Shahed drones were successfully shot down in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions.

Hottest situation remains in the Pokrovske sector: russian federation conducted 42 attacks - Ukrainian General Staff17.06.24, 23:42 • 72542 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Mykola Oleshchuk
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11