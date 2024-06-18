In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, two Russians attacked a local resident and threatened him to give them 50 thousand rubles. This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk MBA Victoria Galitsyna, according to UNN .

Details

According to her, the occupation resources reported that two men broke into the apartment of a 23-year-old resident of Berdiansk with a dummy grenade and threatened him to give them 50 thousand rubles.

According to one of the Z-stormtroopers, the dispute was allegedly over a debt, and they decided to take it with a vengeance.

Occupants are trying to imitate the tourist season in occupied Zaporizhzhia

According to the propaganda canons, the invaders immediately edited a praising video and forced the victim of the conflict to praise the occupation "police" on camera - said the head of the Berdiansk MBA.

Recall

The head of the Berdiansk MVA, Victoria Galitsyna, said that the occupation authorities in Berdiansk cannot organize the work of public utilities in the city, so garbage has been left on the streets for weeks without being removed.