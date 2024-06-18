Attacked and threatened with a grenade: in occupied Berdiansk, Russians took 50 thousand rubles from a man
Kyiv • UNN
In occupied Berdiansk, two Russians broke into a local resident's apartment, threatened him with a dummy grenade, and took 50,000 rubles, claiming it was a debt repayment.
In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, two Russians attacked a local resident and threatened him to give them 50 thousand rubles. This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk MBA Victoria Galitsyna, according to UNN .
Details
According to her, the occupation resources reported that two men broke into the apartment of a 23-year-old resident of Berdiansk with a dummy grenade and threatened him to give them 50 thousand rubles.
According to one of the Z-stormtroopers, the dispute was allegedly over a debt, and they decided to take it with a vengeance.
According to the propaganda canons, the invaders immediately edited a praising video and forced the victim of the conflict to praise the occupation "police" on camera
Recall
The head of the Berdiansk MVA, Victoria Galitsyna, said that the occupation authorities in Berdiansk cannot organize the work of public utilities in the city, so garbage has been left on the streets for weeks without being removed.