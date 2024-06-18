$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15477 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 145377 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Russians have already built the first section of the railway connecting Crimea and Rostov-on-Don - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26106 views

Russia is actively building a railroad connection between Rostov-on-Don and Crimea via the Dzhankoy Isthmus for military logistics and troop supply, but the project is not yet complete.

Russians have already built the first section of the railway connecting Crimea and Rostov-on-Don - Pletenchuk

Russia is actively building a railroad connection between Rostov-on-Don and Crimea through the Dzhankoy Isthmus to meet military needs. the first section has already been built, but it has not been extended to Crimea. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

This railroad is being built primarily for combat operations, to supply the troops. Railroad logistics is the cheapest and most traditional for the Russian army. So, they are trying to connect Rostov-on-Don with Crimea through the Dzhankoy Isthmus. the Russians have already built the first section, but they have not yet reached Crimea

- Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the enemy promised to complete the project by the end of the year, but in reality, things are not that simple.

Russians know how to build railroads - that's a fact. They know how to restore it - this is also a fact. Nevertheless, we should not forget that this logistics route is much closer to the front line, and therefore it is in the area of destruction of more Ukrainian weapons. There are actually more questions than answers here

- He said.

Pletenchuk added that we will be able to see the purpose and consequences of using this railroad at the front only when it is completed.

Recall

The Russian occupiers began to build a railroad from Rostov-on-Don in Russia through the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Navy
Crimea
