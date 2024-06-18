The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on "smart grids" as a basis: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis the draft law on smart grids, which provides for the introduction of a timely preparation of the regulatory framework to ensure the development of smart grid technologies. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11083.

Details

The Parliament has voted for the basis for draft law No. 11083 on smart grids. Votes in favor: 278 ," Zheleznyak said.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that the purpose of the document is to introduce a timely preparation of the regulatory framework for the development of smart grid technologies, including microgrids and demand management, to clarify the definition in accordance with the provisions of modern international and European standards, and to take into account the provisions of the Concept for the Implementation of Smart Grids in Ukraine by 2035.

The draft law introduces some new terms: "smart grids", "microgrid", "microgrid user", "microgrid island mode", "microgrid energy management system", "demand response", "demand management".

In particular, "smart grids" are power grids that use technologies for managing electric power systems and information exchange related to it, relevant elements of technical systems designed to read, control processes, data, etc. and switching equipment to combine in a cost-effective manner the behavior and actions of all connected users, electricity market participants in order to ensure cost-effective, reliable, safe, sustainable operation of the power system with low losses an

Recall

In October 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept of implementing smart grids in Ukraine by 2035, which, in particular, aims to create conditions for the introduction of modern technologies in the electricity sector.