The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on "smart grids" as a basis: what is known

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 980 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17379 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161987 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212290 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246655 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152985 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371060 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183514 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 980 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 154581 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129829 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149090 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141950 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12889 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14055 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18070 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19185 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37586 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on "smart grids" as a basis: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21142 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law that introduces a regulatory framework for the development of smart grid technologies, including microgrids and demand side management, in Ukraine by 2035.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on "smart grids" as a basis: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis the draft law on smart grids, which provides for the introduction of a timely preparation of the regulatory framework to ensure the development of smart grid technologies. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11083.

Details

The Parliament has voted for the basis for draft law No. 11083 on smart grids. Votes in favor: 278

 ," Zheleznyak said.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that the purpose of the document is to introduce a timely preparation of the regulatory framework for the development of smart grid technologies, including microgrids and demand management, to clarify the definition in accordance with the provisions of modern international and European standards, and to take into account the provisions of the Concept for the Implementation of Smart Grids in Ukraine by 2035.

The draft law introduces some new terms: "smart grids", "microgrid", "microgrid user", "microgrid island mode", "microgrid energy management system", "demand response", "demand management".

In particular, "smart grids" are power grids that use technologies for managing electric power systems and information exchange related to it, relevant elements of technical systems designed to read, control processes, data, etc. and switching equipment to combine in a cost-effective manner the behavior and actions of all connected users, electricity market participants in order to ensure cost-effective, reliable, safe, sustainable operation of the power system with low losses an

Recall

In October 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept of implementing smart grids in Ukraine by 2035, which, in particular, aims to create conditions for the introduction of modern technologies in the electricity sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsTechnologies
Verkhovna Rada
