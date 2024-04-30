In Kherson region, Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility and an administrative building: one person was killed and another injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas yesterday, hitting a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a cultural institution, and a private car. As a result of enemy shelling in the region, one person was killed and another was wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to Prokudin, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novokaira, Odradokamianka, Bilozerka, Mykolaivka, Tyahyntsi, Veletenske, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Berehove, Lviv and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 10 private houses. A critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a cultural institution, and a private car were hit - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Russian attack on Odesa: death toll rises to 5