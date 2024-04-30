Russian attack on Odesa: death toll rises to 5

As a result of yesterday's missile attack on the Odesa waterfront, five people have been reported dead. This was stated by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

Kiper said that the number of victims of yesterday's attack has increased.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa has increased to 5 people. A man born in 1960 died in hospital - said the head of the Odesa RMA.

According to him, 23 victims continue to be treated in medical institutions. Currently, 8 people are in serious condition, 4 of them are in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.

According to the latest data from the State Emergency Service, 4 people were killed and 32 others were injured, including 2 children, as a result of a Russian missile strike on the embankment in Odesa.

