Missile attack on Odesa: Keeper tells about the condition of wounded children

A five-year-old girl was wounded in a russian missile attack on Odesa. She is currently in a hospital in moderate condition. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the RMA spoke about the condition of the victims of the missile attack on the city.

The children are a five-year-old girl with a bruised chest and a 16-year-old child with moderate injuries. We don't even have personal data yet - everything is being checked and clarified. This is what is currently (known - ed.) - Oleg Kiper said.

He also noted that the attack damaged a number of buildings, including some that were hit by debris.

Addendum

According to the latest data from the State Emergency Service, at least four people were killed and 29 others were injured as a result of rocket fire on the Odesa waterfront . Among them are two children.

