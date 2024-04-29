Zelenskyy heard reports on the situation in Odesa and Kharkiv after the Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv, UNN reports.

There have just been reports on the situation in Odesa after a Russian missile strike and in Kharkiv after a guided missile strike. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Odesa. My condolences to the families and friends. There are many wounded - all are being helped now. The local services and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine responded immediately. It is important that all services, all our people, whose work affects the lives of Ukrainians, are as efficient and fast as possible. Prompt assistance, timely and courageous enough to protect lives is what helps us all in Ukraine to survive - Zelensky said.

The President also thanked everyone who "really cares about our people and our entire state, I thank each and every one who helps Ukraine!"

Occupants attacked Kharkiv with KABs: preliminary, a woman was wounded

"I thank everyone who is fighting against the Russian evil," Zelensky summarized.

Missile strike on Odesa: death toll rises to four and wounded to 28