Missile strike on Odesa: death toll rises to four and wounded to 28

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Odesa has increased to four, and the number of wounded to 28. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to four. Three women and one man were killed - Kiper said.

According to the updated information, 28 people were injured, the RMA chairman added.

"There are two children (16 and 5 years old) and one pregnant woman among the victims. Four of the wounded are in serious condition, doctors are now fighting for their lives," Kiper summarized.

Former CEC Chairman Serhiy Kivalov wounded in latest Russian attack on Odesa

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, the type of missile that attacked Odesa is currently being established, but it can be said that it contained shrapnel, which is used to destroy manpower.