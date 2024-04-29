Former CEC Chairman Serhiy Kivalov wounded in latest Russian attack on Odesa

During today's missile attack on Odesa, the former head of the Central Election Commission, MP of several convocations, president of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" and the International Humanitarian University Serhiy Kivalov was wounded. UNN learned about this from its own sources in the medical institution.

As UNN learned , Kivalov received a shrapnel wound to his right thigh and was hospitalized with heavy bleeding.

Probably, at the time of the attack, he was in the Reception House of the International Humanitarian University, where a fire was reported by local media after the strike on the city.

As of now, there are 8 injured and two dead. All the victims, including a child (a 12-year-old boy), are being provided with the necessary medical care.

