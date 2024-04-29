Former CEC Chairman Serhiy Kivalov wounded in latest Russian attack on Odesa

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91696 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109394 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156020 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252018 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165733 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39110 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73409 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41455 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66978 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252018 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226768 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212737 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238452 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225179 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91696 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66978 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73409 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
Former CEC Chairman Serhiy Kivalov wounded in latest Russian attack on Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 155261 views

During the rocket attack on Odesa, the former chairman of the Central Election Commission and MP Serhiy Kivalov received a shrapnel wound to his right thigh and was hospitalized with heavy bleeding.

During today's missile attack on Odesa, the former head of the Central Election Commission, MP of several convocations, president of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" and the International Humanitarian University Serhiy Kivalov was wounded. UNN learned about this from its own sources in the medical institution.

As UNN learned , Kivalov received a shrapnel wound to his right thigh and was hospitalized with heavy bleeding.

Missile attack on Odesa: two people and a dog killed29.04.24, 19:33 • 68392 views

Probably, at the time of the attack, he was in the Reception House of the International Humanitarian University, where a fire was reported by local media after the strike on the city.

As of now, there are 8 injured and two dead. All the victims, including a child (a 12-year-old boy), are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Missile attack on Odesa: “Kyvalov castle” is on fire29.04.24, 19:53 • 109917 views

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

WarPolitics

