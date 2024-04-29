Missile attack on Odesa: two people and a dog killed
Kyiv • UNN
Two people and a dog were killed and eight people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured as a result of Russian rocket fire on Odesa.
Two people and a dog died as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, the Russian missile attack killed two people and a dog. Another eight people were injured with varying degrees of severity, including a 12-year-old boy. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims
The Head of Odesa RMA expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.
