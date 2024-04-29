Missile attack on Odesa: eight people wounded - Kiper
Kyiv • UNN
At least eight people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Odesa that damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
Russians launch a missile attack on Odesa. At least eight people were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to preliminary information, eight people were wounded in the Russian attack.
Details
Also, according to the head of the RMA, the Russian missile damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
All relevant services work at the arrival site.
I ask everyone to respond promptly to the air raid alerts!
"Escaped during medical examination" - TCC explains why a man in Odesa was "packed in a bead"29.04.24, 18:59 • 41889 views