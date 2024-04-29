Missile attack on Odesa: eight people wounded - Kiper

Russians launch a missile attack on Odesa. At least eight people were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to preliminary information, eight people were wounded in the Russian attack. - Kiper wrote.

Details

Also, according to the head of the RMA, the Russian missile damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

All relevant services work at the arrival site.

I ask everyone to respond promptly to the air raid alerts! - Kiper urged.

