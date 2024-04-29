"Escaped during medical examination" - TCC explains why a man in Odesa was "packed in a bead"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
"Escaped during medical examination" - TCC explains why a man in Odesa was "packed in a bead"

"Escaped during medical examination" - TCC explains why a man in Odesa was "packed in a bead"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41888 views

The territorial recruitment center of Odesa region commented on the video of a man being detained in Odesa. It is alleged that the man in the video escaped from the recruitment center while undergoing a medical examination. And the military and police in Odesa detained him after he resisted and used physical force against them,

The Odesa regional TCC and JV commented on the video of the detention of a man in Odesa, whom TCC representatives tried to force into a bus. They explained the actions of their employees on their Facebook page, UNN reports.

The citizen in the video had already been to one of the RTCs and JFOs in Odesa, from where he escaped during the medical examination. This citizen was detected by the RCCC military and the police were called to detain him and bring him to the RCCC for further medical examination. However, the citizen began to insult the military and use physical force against the RTC servicemen. Unfortunately, the video published in telegram channels shows only what is beneficial for Russian propaganda, and does not demonstrate the behavior of the citizen, nor does it give the audience a complete picture of the causes of the conflict situation.

- the TCC and JV of Odesa region said in a statement.

Details

The agency assures that representatives of the territorial recruitment centers (TCCs) comply with the law and do not commit illegal actions during the notification activities.

The MCC also reminded that evasion from mobilization and any obstruction of the work of the RTCC and JV military personnel is punishable under Article 114-1, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code "Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period", which entails imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

Context

An emotional video showing representatives of the TCC in Odesa trying to force a man into a bus began to circulate in Odesa's Telegram publics . At the same time, the man was calling for help:

Help! I have a child alone at home!!! 

- He shouted to passersby.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergenciesMultimediaUNN-Odesa

Contact us about advertising