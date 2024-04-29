"Escaped during medical examination" - TCC explains why a man in Odesa was "packed in a bead"

The Odesa regional TCC and JV commented on the video of the detention of a man in Odesa, whom TCC representatives tried to force into a bus. They explained the actions of their employees on their Facebook page, UNN reports.

The citizen in the video had already been to one of the RTCs and JFOs in Odesa, from where he escaped during the medical examination. This citizen was detected by the RCCC military and the police were called to detain him and bring him to the RCCC for further medical examination. However, the citizen began to insult the military and use physical force against the RTC servicemen. Unfortunately, the video published in telegram channels shows only what is beneficial for Russian propaganda, and does not demonstrate the behavior of the citizen, nor does it give the audience a complete picture of the causes of the conflict situation. - the TCC and JV of Odesa region said in a statement.

Details

The agency assures that representatives of the territorial recruitment centers (TCCs) comply with the law and do not commit illegal actions during the notification activities.

The MCC also reminded that evasion from mobilization and any obstruction of the work of the RTCC and JV military personnel is punishable under Article 114-1, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code "Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period", which entails imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

Context

An emotional video showing representatives of the TCC in Odesa trying to force a man into a bus began to circulate in Odesa's Telegram publics . At the same time, the man was calling for help: